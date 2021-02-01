Waterford Council, Gardaí and HSE issue statement as Covid remains a 'very serious concern'

The HSE has joined with the gardaí and the local authorities in Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to reiterate basic messages on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking as one in a special appeal, after both an extension of existing restrictions and additional measures were announced last week by the Government, the three principal response agencies say the Covid-19 incident rate locally in the South East in the first month of 2021 has been "very worrying" and remains a "very serious concern".

"In the current Level 5 of restrictions, everyone is being asked not just to adhere to the basics of prevention, but also to stay at home except for travel for work, education or to take exercise within five kilometres of home," statement reads.

The three principal response agencies say the cumulative total of lives lost in Ireland since the declaration of the pandemic in March of last year continues to be reflected in the South East. They also pointed to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable in society and the pressure that has been placed on front line health services.

The HSE, the gardaí and the five local authorities, in thanking the general public for their efforts to date, are reminding everyone that individual actions do matter, including adherence to all of the public health restrictions.

HSE

Director of the HSE’s South East Public Health Department Dr Carmel Mullaney, the chief officer of South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White and the general managers of the four acute hospitals in the region (Grace Rothwell at University Hospital Waterford, Linda O’ Leary at Wexford General Hospital, Anne Slattery at St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny and Maria Barry at South Tipperary General Hospital) say the ongoing rollout of the Covid vaccine and the slight reduction in figures evident this week provide some hope.

However, they are anxious that older and vulnerable people are kept safe in the meantime so that the vaccine rollout has maximum effect and that the pandemic related demand on health services reduces to the benefit of other day to day services.

The five local authorities

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Cllr Damien Geoghegan and the respective cathaoirlaigh of Carlow (Cllr Tom O’ Neill), Kilkenny (Cllr Andrew McGuinness), Tipperary (Cllr Michael Smith) and Wexford (Cllr Ger Carthy) County Councils have been joined by their chief executives Kathleen Holohan (Carlow), Colette Byrne (Kilkenny), Joe MacGrath (Tipperary), Michael Walsh (Waterford City and County) and Tom Enright (Wexford) in stating that a downturn in incidence of Covid-19 locally can be achieved through the continued determination of people to stay at home, to work from home where possible, and to avoid meeting and socialising with others.

It is imperative, the local authorities say, that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly infectious disease.

Gardaí

Gardaí in the South East say the cooperation of the public to remain within their five kilometre zones was crucial in this respect. Whilst their members will continue to operate checkpoints, gardaí echo the appeals of the HSE and the five county councils for people to take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.

The basics