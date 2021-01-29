Forecaster warns of snow, ice, wind and rain in weather forecast for coming weekend

Met Éireann has issued a 50 hour weather advisory for the entire country.

The national forecaster said on Friday that we should expect "very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding."

"Cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions"

The advisory comes into effect at 10pm on Friday and will remain valid until midnight on Sunday night.

Caution is advised is travelling for essential reasons.