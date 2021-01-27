Gardaí made huge amount of drink-driving arrests over Christmas

790 people were arrested for drink-driving over the Christmas and New Year period, gardaí have said.

An Garda Síochána’s Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign for 2020 commenced on Friday 4th December and concluded on Tuesday 5th January 2021.

The campaign had a primary focus on Mandatory Intoxicant Testing – detecting those who drive having consumed alcohol or drugs.

Despite reduced traffic for certain periods over Christmas, the numbers detected for driving under the influence has remained high.

Gardaí arrested 790 drivers for Driving While Intoxicated during the period.

There were 10 fatalities on our roads during the period, compared with 16 for the same dates in 2019.



In 2020 there were a total of 148 fatalities on Irish roads. This compares with 140 in 2019. This is an overall increase of 8.

As another key part of the Christmas and New Year Safety campaign, An Garda Síochána conducted a "National Slow Down Day” on 11th and 12th of December to detect those speeding on our roads.

The operation consisted of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 186,125 vehicles and detected 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

At the same time, 185,233 drivers were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit.

For 2021, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement Bureau continues to appeal to all road users to remember the basics of road safety.

"The message is clear, never drive if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or a combination of both.

"We also ask that drivers increase their compliance with speed limits in order to lower speed related collisions. This will reduce injuries on our roads and save lives."