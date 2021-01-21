Vacant Waterford buildings vulnerable to rodent infestations during Level 5 lockdown

Rentokil is warning businesses of the threat posed by rodents to premises that are lying vacant due to Level 5 restrictions.

In December 2020, Rentokil recorded an 12% increase in rodent callouts, when compared to the same period the previous year.

The pest control provider company advises that rodents will explore empty buildings in search of food and shelter because they offer a warm, sheltered environment where they will be undisturbed. During the current period, the lack of food waste available as a result of restaurant closures, as well as the cold winter temperatures are other major factors that increase the likelihood of infestations in empty buildings.

The top five counties which accounted for rodent callouts in December 2020 were: Dublin (which accounted for 26% of total callouts), Cork (15%), Galway (13%), Kerry (5%),and Limerick (4%).

Richard Faulkner, advanced technical field consultant for Rentokil, said: “Buildings that have been left vacant as a result of lockdown measures offer the perfect shelter for rodents. These premises will be particularly attractive during the current period given the cold weather conditions, as well as a lack of food waste for rodents to feed on due to restaurant closures. Smart pest control measures which utilise technology, as opposed to poisons, are the best, option to combat this issue.”

Rentokil has seven tips to help prevent the presence of rodents on your premises: