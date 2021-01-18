WATERFORD DOG OWNERS! Popular food brand recalled as it may cause harm to your pet

Mars Multisales Ireland has announced the extension of the proactive recall of a limited number of Pedigree Complete Dry Dog Food products. These products do not meet our high quality and safety standards and could contain levels of Vitamin D which may cause harm to your pet if consumed over several weeks, so we are taking this proactive step to retrieve the listed products.

They ask consumers who have purchased the specific, affected products to immediately cease feeding it to their pet and contact the consumer care team for more information.

If you have fed this product to your pet and in the event they are showing signs of illness such as excessive drinking and urination, we encourage you to seek veterinary advice.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates listed below are the only products impacted.

Mars Multisales Ireland is working with all of our distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

Lot codes of Pedigree Complete Dry Dog Food with the production codes shown below are included in this recall. Each product will have a lot code printed on the bag that begins with 045, 046 or 047 and a Best Before date of 12 November 2021 (12.11.21), 6 February 2022 (06.02.22), 14 February 2022 (14.02.22) or 15 February 2022 (15.02.22).