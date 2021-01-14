The top programmes that saw TG4 surpass rival stations in 2020 have been revealed

TG4 retained its position as the sixth most watched TV channel in Ireland in 2020.

TG4 moved up one place from seventh place in 2019 where it had ranked since 2014.

TG4 is now watched more than BBC Two, Virgin Media Three and Channel 4 in Ireland.

3.66 million people or 83% of the population watched TG4 at some stage during 2020. The average viewing share for 2020 was 1.83%, and there was a 3% increase in primetime share from 2019 to 1.92%

October was the highest month in terms of audience share. The station had an all-day share of 2.26% during the month. The highest single day reach in 2020 was 770,000 on December 20.

GAA BEO's coverage of the AIB Club Football Final between Galway's Corofin and Down's Kilcoo was the most watched programme on TG4 in 2020. The game had the highest audience reach at 480,600, an average audience of 177,200 viewers and 17.6% share of the viewing audience at the time.

The 20th TG4 LGFA Football final Peil na mBan Beo which took place on December 20 was the second most watched programme on TG4 last year. It drew an average audience of 169,900 and had a share of 21.2%.

The Christmas Day broadcast of The Dubliners - The Parting Glass was the most watched programme on TG4 on Christmas Day since 2009. It had an audience of 156,600 and a share of 11.3%.

John Sheahan's 80th Birthday Live from Vicar Street, which aired on TG4 on St Patrick's Day, was also a huge hit with viewers. 23,200 on average tuned in to watch the concert.

Documentaries form the backbone of TG4's schedule and they drew large audiences again in 2020. The most watched documentary in 2020 was Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire, which told the story of master of the uilleann pipes Liam O'Flynn. The documentary was watched by an audience of 81,500 on Easter Sunday.

Laochra Gael - Iggy Clarke, which told the story of Fr Iggy, was the second most watched documentary last year. Iggy was the rock in Galway's hurling half back line in the 70s. The documentary was watched by 74,200 people and had a share of 9.5%

Video on demand streams increased by 158% on TG4 player in 2020 compared to 2019. The most watched streamed programme on the TG4 player was the documentary Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire. Streams of TG4 on the RTÉ Player increased by 38% in 2020. The Cúla4 player streams increased also by 34% last year.

Social media views grew by 60% in 2020, with a total of 36 millionvideo views for the year.