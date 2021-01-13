Waterford students lead the way at Accounting Technicians Ireland graduation ceremony

Waterford students were to the fore as Accounting Technicians Ireland conferred membership to graduates in its first virtual conferring ceremony.

School-leavers, those changing career or looking to get back to work can avail of Accounting Technicians Ireland’s recognised and respected qualifications, which open the door to a rewarding career in accounting.

Among those conferred were Serena Scully from Waterford City and Mariann Zima from Tramore, who both received the Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

Qualifications combine professional exams and assessments with practical work experience.

ATI delivers its programmes via a network of partner colleges all over the island of Ireland, and online, and its syllabus is tailored to suit students in both jurisdictions.

Students can study full-time, part-time, online and as apprentices.

Graduates were conferred across three programmes: the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship and the Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

Also, 40 fellowships were awarded to experienced Accounting Technicians Ireland members in recognition of their contribution and expertise.