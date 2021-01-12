Alzheimer Society hosting free workshop on how social robots can be used in dementia care

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, in collaboration with NUI Galway and IT Sligo, is hosting a free online workshop to discover how social robots are being used in dementia care and will explore how they may be used in future care models in Ireland.

The online workshop titled Using Social Robots in Dementia Care - Current Challenges and Future Possibilities will be held via Zoom on January 20 from 9.30am-2.30pm.

The workshop will be of interest to social carers, family or informal carers looking after somebody with dementia, as well as healthcare policy makers and technologists working in this field.

The session also aims to ignite a discussion where participants can share their experiences and views in relation to how we may use social robots in dementia care in the future and what they see as potential benefits and risks of increasing use of such robots.

Members of the public can get their free ticket on the Eventbrite page through registering by January 15.

"The population of Europe is ageing rapidly, thus, the number of people who will be diagnosed with dementia is going to increase over the coming years," organisers say.

"There are 64,000 people with dementia in Ireland and the number of people with the condition will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

"It is now necessary to explore various care models including the potential of using social robots to support people living with dementia. Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, this workshop is more timely and relevant than ever before."

This workshop is funded by Erasmus+ Strategic Partnerships for Higher Education. This workshop is part of the Erasmus+ funded Prospero project and one of the key aims of Prospero is to examine and devise new ways of teaching future care professionals about how social robots can be used.

The ASI brought the social robot, Paro, to Ireland for the first time in 2018 to help with the delivery of person-centred care at our Orchard Day Care Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin. Paro is an advanced interactive therapeutic robot and registered medical device. Paro is proven to reduce stress, increase socialisation, stimulate interaction and improve relaxation and motivation for people with dementia.

Manager of The ASI’s Orchard Day Care Centre Mary Hickey said: “The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is delighted to be taking part in this exciting workshop alongside NUI Galway and IT Sligo. The introduction of social robotics to The Orchard Daycare centre has helped us to explore the effects of new and innovative technology to support our service delivery. We discovered that Paro and other robotic devices can offer real psychological support and companionship to some of our clients and we really look forward to sharing our experience of social robotics in a daycare setting as well as exploring their possible future uses in these challenging times for service delivery.”