Man barricades himself into car with three kids in Waterford

Gardai responded this afternoon after a man barricaded himself and three children into a car on the Waterford Greenway.

This incident has now been resolved, Gardai have confirmed.

Shortly before 2pm today, Saturday, January 9, Gardaí received a report that a man in his 30s had barricaded himself into a vehicle along with three children on The Greenway in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

Gardaí became concerned for their welfare.

A Garda negotiator attended the scene and the incident was resolved a short time later. The man and children are currently being assessed by medical personnel.