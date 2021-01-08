Waterford projects granted 'significant funding' under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Waterford has been granted €353,210 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Waterford already received €451,916 across 16 projects in 2020 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme Accelerated Measure to help rural areas to adapt and manage within the Covid-19 pandemic environment.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD announced over €15.4 million funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this Friday.

The funding will assist towns and villages to implement measures that can help them to respond to the challenges associated with Covid-19.

The funding will benefit 147 towns and villages, and will fund a wide and diverse range of projects nationwide including walkways, community parks, outdoor cinemas, cycleways as well as the regeneration of derelict buildings and enhancement works at tourism attractions and other important local amenities.

Funding has also been provided for the development of a number of remote working facilities in rural towns and villages. Successful projects will see the renovation and conversion of vacant buildings into digital hubs as well as adaptions to local community centres to provide for remote working and eLearning facilities.

Waterford’s successful projects

1. Stradbally - Development of a biodiversity park including path construction, natural paving, seating, bespoke bike stands and interpretative wildlife signage (€88,615).

2. Aglish - Pedestrian safety measures, upgrade works to community hall, installation of finger posts, and tourism and heritage signage (€68,509).

3. Dungarvan - The development of a strategic framework and implementation plan for Dungarvan (€53,784).

4. Knockanore - The installation of IT infrastructure within the community hall to create a remote hub, the installation of a bus shelter and the installation of tourism information signage (€56,856).

5. Clashmore - Upgrade of community building facilities (The Heritage Centre and the Old School House) in Clashmore and installation of tourism signage and marquee (€85,446).

'Significant funding'

"The significant funding being announced today is testament to the great collaborative work which is ongoing between stakeholders across Waterford and I would like to put on record my gratitude to them for their tireless work," welcomed Waterford's Senator John Cummins.

“I would also like to thank councillors Liam Brazil, Seanie Power, Pat Nugent, Damien Geoghegan and Declan Doocey for making me aware of the projects that were being submitted to the Department for consideration for their respective districts. I was only too delighted to take these projects up with Minister Humphreys directly prior to Christmas and I am delighted that she has allocated this significant funding, which I know will make a huge difference across these five deserving towns and villages.

“Waterford has done very well in recent years from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, and the work that has been carried out across our beautiful county thus far is really having a positive impact on the appearance and facilities on offer for both tourists and locals alike.

"Covid-19 has certainly reinforced the importance having adaptable spaces that can be utilised for a variety of things while also emphasising the necessity of having strong local communities. I believe the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is about acknowledging the great communities that exist across our country and investing in their futures. The return on investment is difficult to quantify, but it is certainly many multiples of the initial outlay and is money well spent," he added.