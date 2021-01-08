Bord Bia inviting Waterford applicants for 'hugely appealing' postgraduate programmes

Do you have a passion for food? Sustainability? International travel?

Perhaps you want to move your career into a higher gear in 2021 or think it could benefit from a major kick-start?

The Bord Bia Talent Academy is inviting applicants for its latest postgraduate programmes.

Following a record increase in applications last year, the Irish Food Board is urging those interested not to leave it to the last minute to check out its 2021 programmes, where up to 80 participants will each receive a fully funded masters, guaranteed work experience in Ireland or abroad, plus a tax-free monthly bursary. Applications close for its International Graduate Programme on January 29.

With an average increase of 20% in applications across its five programmes in 2020, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy says that the Talent Academy is proving especially popular amongst younger people who are seeking purpose-led careers.

“Our programmes are designed and delivered to address the challenges and opportunities facing Ireland’s food and drink industry. These include sustainability, supply chain efficiency, research and innovation – critical areas for the industry and Ireland generally to address now and into the future," she says.

“The strength of our offering is a huge appeal. Participants study at two of Ireland’s leading business schools, UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School or DCU Business School. They receive financial support plus guaranteed work experience and the potential for international travel. Undoubtedly these features heightened interest last year when Covid-19 restrictions interrupted the plans of so many new graduates, as well as those who were looking to make the next move in their career,” Ms McCarthy adds.

Through corporate and academic partnerships with DCU and UCD, the Bord Bia Talent Academy combines relevant academic learning with guaranteed hands-on work experience with companies or at Bord Bia offices at home and abroad.

Its five individual programmes offer a specific skill focus and flavour, ranging from international business strategy, sustainability, marketing, sales, innovation and consumer insights to commercial supply chain. Information on each programme as well as application details can be found on the Bord Bia Talent Academy website.