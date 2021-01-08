Guests revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One. 

Joining Graham on Friday will be David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Regina King, Anya Taylor Joy and Yungblud.

Catch the programme this Friday night on BBC One at 10.45pm