Waterford shoppers urged to act with caution when buying from retailers in the UK

With the UK no longer part of the European Union, there are now significant changes to Irish consumer rights when buying from retailers in the UK.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has urged shoppers to be aware of these changes when shopping online.

MEP Clune said changes are also in place when it comes to sending parcels to the UK.

A member of the European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Affairs, MEP Clune said: “Things are very different now for shoppers when it comes to buying from the UK. There are also changes when it comes to sending parcels to the UK.

"It is so important to be aware of the changes so that shoppers are not hit with unforeseen extra charges. Consumers need to be mindful that additional charges such as custom duties or VAT may now apply to goods purchased from the UK.

“When a consumer shops online from a business in the EU, they have strong consumer rights under EU consumer protection legislation. However, consumers no longer automatically have these rights when buying from a UK based business.

“I would urge shoppers to find out where the business they are buying from is located. It is not enough that the website has a .ie domain name or that prices are in euro, as the business could still be located in the UK. If in doubt, check the T&Cs on the website for their physical location," MEP Clune added.

Visit ccpc.ie for more information.