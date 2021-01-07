JOB ALERT: Waterford organisation hiring an Operations Manager

Waterford's Lismore Castle Arts is hiring an Operations Manager to support the delivery of visitor services, exhibitions, events and gallery activities.

The role is a full-time permanent position with a salary of €30,000.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the team at Lismore Castle Arts, one of Ireland’s leading visual arts organisations in the historic setting of Lismore," a Lismore Castle Arts spokesperson says.

Lismore Castle Arts, a not-for-profit initiative, was founded in 2005 and is committed to the presentation and promotion of contemporary visual art in Ireland across two distinct gallery spaces and programmes. It hosts exhibitions of international significance alongside a series of smaller exhibitions, projects and events as well as a comprehensive learning programme.

Reporting to the Curator, the Operations Manager is a key position managing visitor services and front of house operations, and assisting with the promotion and delivery of the exhibitions programme.

Deadline for applications is January 29. To apply for the role, email a cover letter and CV to gallery@lismorecastlearts.ie. More information is available online.

For a full job description please see: https://www.lismorecastlearts. ie/about/