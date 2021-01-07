IMPORTANT: HSE issue advice on when NOT to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

HSE issue advice on when NOT to get the Covid-19 vaccine

The HSE has advised the public when not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Do not get the vaccine if you:

  • Currently have Covid-19 – wait until it has been four weeks since you first noticed symptoms or you first tested positive
  • Have a fever (temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above) – wait until you feel better
  • Have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine – the vaccinator will ask you about any allergies you may have
  • Have had a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of the vaccine.