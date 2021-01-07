REVEALED: HSE list the common and rare side effects of Covid-19 vaccines

The HSE has listed the side effects on the Covid-19 vaccines.

"Like all medicines, vaccines can cause side effects. Most of these are mild to moderate and short-term. Not everyone gets side effects," it is stated on HSE.ie.

Common side effects

After the Covid-19 vaccine, more than one in 10 people may experience:

Tenderness, swelling or redness in your arm where you have had the vaccine injection

Feeling tired

Headache

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Nausea

Fever (temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above).

These side effects happen less often in people aged 65 and older.

If you are concerned about side effects, phone your GP for advice.

Fever after the Covid-19 vaccine

It is quite common to develop a fever (temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above) after a vaccination. This usually happens within two days of getting the vaccine. It usually goes away within two days.

You are more likely to get a fever after your second dose of the vaccine.

If you feel uncomfortable, take paracetamol or ibuprofen following the instructions on the box or leaflet.

If your fever starts more than two days after you get the vaccine or lasts longer than two days, you should self-isolate (stay in your room). Phone your GP to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Rare side effects

After the Covid-19 vaccine, more than one in 1,000 people may develop:

Itchiness where the vaccine was given

Swelling of the lymph glands

Sleeplessness

More than one in 10,000 people may develop Bell’s palsy.

Serious side effects

Serious side effects to vaccines, like an allergic reaction, are extremely rare. These are seen in approximately one in a million people for all vaccines.

Vaccinators are trained to treat any serious allergic reactions.

Updates on side effects

The Covid-19 vaccines have gone through the same clinical trials and safety checks as all other licensed vaccines, but the vaccine is new and long-term side effect information is limited.

As more people in Ireland and around the world get vaccinated, more information on side effects may become available, according to the HSE.