Waterford IT music graduate parks degree to work on frontline during Covid pandemic

A Waterford Institute of Technology graduate has parked her music degree to work on the frontline as a nurse during during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clonmel’s Rebecca Laste graduated with a BA in Music from Waterford Institute of Technology during the second lockdown.

Rebecca, who had previously studied General Nursing for three years, volunteered to work on the frontline during the first lockdown.

“I felt like it was the right thing to do. I was very lucky that I wasn’t needed at that time, and was able to use April and May to concentrate on my degree,” Rebecca says.

“In September, I got an email to say they were again looking for people to work on the frontline so I applied, not thinking they would need me again. I was very surprised to get the job and I’ve been happily working away in healthcare since November,” says Rebecca, who prior to Covid-19 felt nursing wasn’t for her.

The former Loreto student says she is uncertain about her career path at present, and is enjoying taking things day by day. “I had a vision of working as a music therapist or teacher, but somehow I find myself back in the healthcare sector. I honestly can’t tell you where I will be in a year’s time. Plans are not definite and it’s probably more fun to let fate decide,” Rebecca adds.