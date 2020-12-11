REVEALED: Waterford and Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling and camogie final players with proud WIT links

The strong connection between Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and Croke Park is evident this weekend as 28 students and alumni are involved in the 2020 All-Ireland camogie and hurling finals.

From Ashbourne and Fitzgibbon Cup winning graduates to current WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship students, altogether 28 students past and present will be pulling on their county colours over the weekend. In addition, the state-of-the-art facilities at the WIT Arena is also the training base for the Waterford senior hurling team.

KILKENNY (nine players and four backroom team with WIT links)

Current students

Aoife Doyle is a third year General Science student and also a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient. Aoife won the 2018 Division 1 Camogie league with WIT.

Danielle Morrissey is a third year Health Science student and a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient. Danielle also won the 2018 Division 1 Camogie league with WIT.

Alumni

Denise Gaule is a former Business graduate and Building Services Technology student (2019). Denise was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient and was the Ashbourne winning captain of WIT in 2012.

Meighan Farrell is an Early Childhood Studies graduate (2017) and was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient.

Anne Dalton is a Legal Studies graduate (2011) and was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient. Ann was the Ashbourne winning captain and WIT Sport-star of the Year in 2011.

Colette Dormer is an Architectural Technology graduate (2014) and was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient.

Edwina Keane is a Recreation and Sport Management graduate (2011), and was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient.

Katie Power is a Business graduate (2014) and was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient.

Miriam Walsh is a Business graduate (2016) and was a WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship recipient.

Backroom teams

A further WIT tie-in is that the Kilkenny senior team is managed by former WIT graduate and Fitzgibbon winning captain in 2006 Brian Dowling, with the Tribeswomen managed by former WIT graduate Cathal Murray who too won a Fitzgibbon Cup in 2000.

The Kilkenny backroom team also involves Tommy Shefflin, who is WIT’s current Ashbourne manager and Pat O’Neill, who is a current coach with the team.

WATERFORD (12 players and three backroom team members with WIT links)

Current students

Jack Prendergast is a Business student and WIT Vikings Sport Scholar.

Calum Lyons is a Masters Business Management student and WIT Vikings Sport Scholar.

Tom Barron is a Agricultural Science student and WIT Vikings Sport Scholar.

Ciaran Kirwan is a Recreation and Sports Management student and WIT Vikings Sport Scholar.

Billy Nolan is a Business student and WIT Vikings Sport Scholar.

Alumni

Jake Dillon is a former Recreation and Sport Management and Marketing Masters Business student. Jake won the Fitzgibbon cup with WIT in 2014. He was named man of the match in the final against CIT.

Shane Fives is a a former Recreation and Sport Management student who, as a first year, won the Fitzgibbon Cup with WIT in 2008 on the half back line.

Shane McNulty is a former Business student and Fitzgibbon cup finalist 2016.

Kevin Moran is a former Business student and Fitzgibbon cup winning captain in 2008.

Stephan O'Keefe is a former Business student who won the Fitzgibbon cup in 2014 playing in goal.

Pauric Mahony is a former Business Management Masters student. He won a Fitzgibbon cup with WIT in 2014 at centre-forward.

Austin Gleeson is a former Business student and Fitzgibbon Cup finalist in 2016.

Back room team