Dating series Love is in the Air starts on RTÉ Player this weekend

A brand new RTÉ Player original series starts this weekend.

Love is in the Air lands on RTÉ Player this Sunday.

Six couples take their first dates outside in this new socially distanced dating format with locations including the Phoenix Park, Dun Laoghaire Pier and Lough Key Forest and Activity Park in Roscommon, showcasing the beauty of Ireland and the reality of dating outdoors in Irish weather – expect inside out brollies and muddy falls (thank you, Covid!).

Tired of Tinder and swiping left and right, Covid-19 has introduced a new way of dating to the 20 somethings of Ireland no longer able to meet for a drink in the pub. This is a heart-warming series that confirms it is always worth looking for love in the great outdoors.



While we have been living in a bubble these past few weeks, our daters don their hats, coats and gloves – it is Winter after all – and get to know each other with a cycle by the sea, painting in the woods and plenty more. Will it be love overboard or picture perfect?