Waterford kids help decorate Tramore Garda Station for Christmas

Decorating Tramore Garda Station for Christmas
Pupils from local primary schools have helped gardaí in Tramore, County Waterford decorate the garda station for Christmas.
Garda Caitlin Kelly and Garda Tracy Roche from Tramore Garda station had the hard job of picking out the Christmas drawings the students from local primary schools made to help decorate Tramore Garda station for Christmas.#SafeChristmas pic.twitter.com/BoWhM4UKmp— Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 10, 2020
