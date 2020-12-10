THE SHOW MUST GO ON! Waterford City school all set for epic Christmas concert

Christmas concert preparations are well underway at Presentation Secondary School in Waterford City.

The concert will take place on the day of the Christmas holidays.

It will showcase the talented solo singers, dancers, musicians and various other entertainers at the Waterford school.

Numerous auditions, rehearsals and sound checks are currently taking place, before the entire school community comes together in the social area to enjoy the Christmas show.

Santa will make a guest appearance at the concert with a sack full of presents for students.

Transition year students getting the school ready for Christmas

"Despite the complications presented by this year, this year’s student council is determined not to let a global pandemic get in the way of this much anticipated Pres tradition," a school spokesperson says.

"They have been as busy as Santa’s elves, working on an innovative plan for a Christmas concert that will fully comply with public health guidelines, and have guaranteed us that the show will go on. Just like the Late Late Toy Show, this year’s concert will be performed on stage, with the usual bells and whistles, to be enjoyed by all of us via live stream to our base classrooms," the school spokesperson continues.

Ground-breaking experiments

First year Geography students enjoyed a lively class recently, which involved a challenge to create an 'earthquake-proof' structure using spaghetti and plasticine. "After much rumbling of floors and shrieks of panic and excitement, at least one or two surviving structures had managed to withstand the earthquake!," the school spokesperson adds.

Creating an 'earthquake-proof' structure at the Waterford school