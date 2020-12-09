University Hospital Waterford issue Christmas warning ahead of All-Ireland final weekend

Management and staff at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) have extended their best wishes to the Waterford team in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

Waterford will play Limerick at Croke Park, Dublin this Sunday at 3.30pm.

Staff at the hospital are hugely excited and looking forward to Sunday’s game, and are encouraging the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines and to act responsibly before, during and after the big game.

This includes continuing to:

Restrict movements where possible

Practise social distancing

Practise good hand washing and hand hygiene habits

Wear masks in crowded public spaces

"People should also be aware of coronavirus symptoms and should take the appropriate course of action if symptoms present," a UHW statement reads.

"Specifically, members of the public are being encouraged to enjoy Sunday’s championship final in the comfort of their homes without visitors, except for members of their own support bubble.

"Staff at UHW also wish to remind the public that the day of the final will be just 12 days from Christmas, which is less than the required 14 day self-isolation period, should anyone come into close contact with a person with Covid-19 on that day. It would be extremely unfortunate to allow a momentary lapse in judgement during a time of such excitement for the whole county spoil such a significant family event.

"Staff at UHW are asking people to ensure that Waterford is the winner next Sunday, not Covid-19. Please play your part," the statement adds.