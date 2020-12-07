Funding approved for works at six Waterford primary schools

Minister of State Mary Butler welcomes the announcement of over €340,000 as part of the Summer Works Scheme for schools across Waterford.

A total of €31 million for 275 school projects will be delivered under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

Six primary schools across Waterford will benefit, including Scoil an Baile Nua in Newtown, Clonea National School, Scoil Ursula Naofa in Waterford City and St Mary’s in Dungarvan, who will all receive funding for roof works.

Scoil na Leanai in An Rinn and Scoil Cill Bhriain in Ballinamult will benefit from funding to upgrade toilet and sanitary facilities.

"These are vital projects that will improve the school facilities and can be done during the school summer break in summer 2021," says Minister Butler.

“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.

“Projects approved under the Summer Works Scheme are in addition to the €160 million minor works funding provided by Fianna Fáil in the Department of Education already. This shows the commitment of my party to delivering real and meaningful improvements across the education and schooling system.

“I would like to thank the school communities across Waterford for all the hard work and dedication this year, in particular to the principals who applied for the Summer Works funding. This work does not go unnoticed,” the Waterford TD adds.