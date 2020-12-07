Waterford residents association celebrating fantastic achievement
Resident Association's Cllr John Hearne and John Byrne with Waterford City and County Council estate manager Vickie Butler
Waterford City and County Council wish to congratulate the Larchville, Lisduggan Manor St John Combined Residents Association on finishing runner up in the national Pride of Place competition.
The all island competition celebrates and recognises the significant work of community volunteers and groups, and the immense pride they have in their communities.
Waterford City and County Council wish to congratulate the Larchville, Lisduggan Manor St John Combined Residents...Posted by Waterford Council on Monday, 30 November 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on