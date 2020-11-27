Waterford restaurant wins Best Takeaway Munster at Just East National Awards
Waterford's Loko won the Best Takeaway Munster Award
A Waterford City restaurant has won the Best Munster Takeaway Award at the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020
Loko restaurant at Ardkeen won the category at the seventh annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, which this year's event taking place digitally.
The full list of Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020 winners is as follows:
Best Takeaway Chinese: Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Best Takeaway Indian: Namaste India, King St North, Dublin 7
Best Takeaway Japanese: Musashi, Parnell St, Dublin 1
Best Takeaway Mexican: La Cocina Cuevas, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Middle Eastern: Shouk, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Thai: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Takeaway Burger: Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Best Takeaway Chipper: Romayo’s, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
Best Takeaway Curry: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Takeaway Pizza: Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11
Best Takeaway Salad: San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best Takeaway Spice Bag: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Takeaway Vegetarian: Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow
Best Takeaway Vegan: Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Best Takeaway Healthy: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Takeaway Breakfast: The Brick Room, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin
Best Takeaway Cocktails: Harry’s, Bohermore, Galway
Best Takeaway Dessert: Mario & Luigi Gelato, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Best Takeaway Lunchtime: Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Best Takeaway Sustainability: Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Community Hero: Palmento, Douglas, Cork
Ireland's Favourite Dish: Spice bag
Best Takeaway Ulster: Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Best Takeaway Connacht: Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo
Best Takeaway Munster: Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford
Best Takeaway Leinster: Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow
Best Takeaway Dublin: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Takeaway Ireland: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on