Waterford restaurant wins Best Takeaway Munster at Just East National Awards

A Waterford City restaurant has won the Best Munster Takeaway Award at the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020

Loko restaurant at Ardkeen won the category at the seventh annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, which this year's event taking place digitally.

The full list of Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020 winners is as follows:

Best Takeaway Chinese: Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Best Takeaway Indian: Namaste India, King St North, Dublin 7

Best Takeaway Japanese: Musashi, Parnell St, Dublin 1

Best Takeaway Mexican: La Cocina Cuevas, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Best Takeaway Middle Eastern: Shouk, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Best Takeaway Thai: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best Takeaway Burger: Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Best Takeaway Chipper: Romayo’s, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Best Takeaway Curry: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best Takeaway Pizza: Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Best Takeaway Salad: San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Best Takeaway Spice Bag: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best Takeaway Vegetarian: Daata, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

Best Takeaway Vegan: Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Best Takeaway Healthy: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best Takeaway Breakfast: The Brick Room, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

Best Takeaway Cocktails: Harry’s, Bohermore, Galway

Best Takeaway Dessert: Mario & Luigi Gelato, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Best Takeaway Lunchtime: Vegan Sandwich Company, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Best Takeaway Sustainability: Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Community Hero: Palmento, Douglas, Cork

Ireland's Favourite Dish: Spice bag

Best Takeaway Ulster: Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Best Takeaway Connacht: Camile Thai, Stephen St, Sligo

Best Takeaway Munster: Loko, Ardkeen, Waterford

Best Takeaway Leinster: Box Burger, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Best Takeaway Dublin: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best Takeaway Ireland: Saba To Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6.