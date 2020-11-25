CHECK YOUR TICKETS! Waterford lotto player lands EuroMillions fortune

The National Lottery is appealing to Waterford EuroMillions players to check their tickets after €500,000 was won in Tuesday night's draw.

The winning quick pick ticket was bought on Tuesday at the Maxol/Mace filling station on the Cork Road on the outskirts of Waterford City.

This is the 25th EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 won in Ireland so far this year. The winning numbers were 05, 23, 32, 37 and 44.

Th county also celebrated a €1 million win in the Lotto Plus 1 game in Tramore on November 5.