Waterford student's delicious cake goes down a treat in national competition
Waterford cake baking sensation Sophie O'Grady
A Waterford student has placed second in the Kenwood Young Baker 2020 competition.
The competition, run in association with the Association of Teachers of Home Economics (ATHE), called on students to enter their best bakes.
Sophie O'Grady from St Declan's Community College, Kilmacthomas came second with her chocolate honeycomb cake in the junior competition.
Sophie's delicious cake
