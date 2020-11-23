Keith Barry launches Christmas appeal for Make-A-Wish Ireland

This Christmas, Make-A-Wish’s newly appointed ‘Head of Magic’ Keith Barry is asking the public to give the most precious gift of all and help grant the wishes of sick children all over Ireland this Christmas by making a donation via the ‘Donate’ button on their website www.makeawish.ie.

The world-renowned mentalist and magician Keith Barry, who was this week unveiled as the charity’s newest Ambassador, is the face of their new Christmas appeal, ‘Believe in Magic’, which encourages the public to show that they still believe in magic by helping children’s dreams come true.

Make-A-Wish’s activity programme has been severely curtailed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic but the charity remains committed to delivering magical, life-changing wishes to children living with serious illnesses. Supported by SPAR, Make-A-Wish is hoping this Christmas appeal will help them grant the wishes of more than 200 sick children who rely on their service and are anxiously waiting for their magical wishes to come true.

Commenting on his appointment, Keith said: “I am thrilled to be the new Head of Magic for Make-A-Wish. We could all do with a little magic in our lives and nothing is more magical than seeing a child’s face light up in delight when their special wish comes true. I am asking everyone in Ireland to help spread a little magic this year and donate to Make-A-Wish and help us make wishes come true for the children.”

Make-A-Wish’s ability to grant these special wishes has been affected by the current health pandemic but the charity has worked tirelessly to ensure as many wishes as possible were granted despite the restrictions and lockdown. Their Christmas appeal includes a video produced by the Make-A-Wish team and features children who had their wishes granted this year during the pandemic.

Susan O’Dwyer, Chief Executive of Make-A-Wish Ireland, says, "2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and at Make-A-Wish Ireland, we have had to contend with fundraising events being cancelled and planned wishes having to be rescheduled and re-imagined. But we are inspired by our wish children, who deal with uncertainty, isolation and difficult treatment journeys and still hope for the magic of a wish come true - to just be a child for a day. COVID-19 has brought significant disruption to our ability to grant wishes, which means that by the end of the year, we expect to have over 200 seriously ill children waiting for their wishes to be granted. Now more than ever, these children need what Make-A-Wish can bring in the form of hope, strength, and the all-important smile. We are asking the public to show they still believe in magic by donating what they can at www.makeawish.ie/donate."

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sale Director, says, “As Make-A-Wish’s official charity partner, we are delighted to be supporting their Christmas appeal. SPAR Retailers chose Make-A-Wish as our official charity partner and we are enthusiastic about supporting them in every way we can. Helping make these sick children’s wishes come true is a way to give them hope and strength for their individual journeys and we are proud to play whatever part we can.”

This Christmas, please help us grant these children their wishes by donating to Make-A-Wish. People can contribute via the charity’s official website by making a one-off donation, or by signing up to a monthly or annual commitment www.makeawish.ie/donate.