Court lifts identity ban as South East child rapist is named

The Court of Appeal has overturned a court order preventing the media from naming a child rapist whose victim said she wanted her attacker's identity to be published.

Declan Hannon (50) of Ramsgate Village, Gorey, Co Wexford was convicted of four counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault at locations in Enniskerry on unknown dates between 1987 and 1989.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison in May 2019. While his victim said she wished to waive her right to anonymity to allow his identity to be published, a court order preventing him from being identified remained in place following his conviction.

At Hannon's sentence hearing, the trial judge Mr Justice Michael White made an order that reporting restrictions applied and that no information which could lead to the identification of the complainant, including the identity of the accused, could be published.

The trial judge later refused to lift the order in circumstances where the DPP waited until after the trial had finished before asking for the reporting restriction to be lifted, finding that the court's mandate to decide on the matter had expired. Hannon's defence had also argued that there is no provision in law for a victim of sexual assault to waive their right to anonymity.

The Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981 allows publication of the name of a person convicted of rape, providing it does not identify the victim. However, it has become common practice that a person convicted of rape can also be named if their victim agrees to waive their anonymity following conviction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the judge's order preventing publication of Hannon's identity.

The President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham today said the judge's order preventing publication of the man's name was "superfluous" as the law already dictates that the media cannot identify the injured party. He, therefore, said he would "remove any reference in a court order to an ongoing restriction on the identification of the respondent who stands convicted of the very serious criminal offences that he does."

Ms Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy agreed with the President's ruling.