Virtual solution for Barnardos as annual bucket collection cancelled

Barnardos, Ireland’s leading children’s charity is calling on the people of Ireland to support #NoBuckets for Barnardos, kindly supported by Dell Technologies - a digital day of giving taking place on Friday, November 27.

Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Barnardos had to cancel its National Collection Day in September 2020, which is its biggest annual day of fundraising.

Barnardos, with the support of many well-known faces, will be asking the public to give generously on the day and support their work with over 21,000 children and families in communities across Ireland.

Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Mary Gamble said: “Barnardos staff work tirelessly to ensure we’re reaching the vulnerable in our society that need us most. Our services are needed now, more than ever, as parents and children grapple to deal with the complexities that the COVID19 pandemic has placed on what were already stressful situations. On the front line, our staff have had to rapidly adapt to working in an unprecedented situation, and we need the public’s help to continue to do so.

"Many of our fundraising efforts have been impacted by the pandemic and so we are calling on the public to support #NoBuckets for Barnardos, kindly supported by Dell Technologies. We are so grateful to our fantastic sponsor, Dell Technologies, whose unwavering support has ensured we can reach more people with this appeal. Please donate what you can on November 27 and help provide a brighter future for children in communities throughout Ireland www.barnardos.ie”.

Barnardos need to raise nearly €8 million every year to ensure the continuation of services to those who need it most. Many of the families being referred to Barnardos services are suffering a combination of the ‘toxic three’ - mental health issues, domestic violence, and addiction issues. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on vulnerable families and the charity has seen a 26% increase of referrals in January – October 2020 compared to 2019. The public’s donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly to Barnardos work with vulnerable children, and will make a positive impact on the lives of families across the country.

Denis Lucey, Vice President, EMEA Infrastructure Support Services & Cherrywood Site Leader at Dell Technologies said: “Dell Technologies has been partnering with the team in Barnardos since 2017 on their annual ‘Buckets for Barnardos National Collection Day’. During that time, we’ve been truly inspired by the life-changing impact Barnardos has on children and families in communities throughout Ireland.

"This year has been challenging for many with the most vulnerable in our society hardest hit. It’s been amazing to see how Barnardos responded so quickly to provide their services and offer their support to those who needed it in a virtual environment. Now, more than ever, Barnardos needs our support to ensure they can provide the services that families and children right across this country need.

"While the on-street collection day is not possible this year we’re delighted to be partnering with Barnardos for their #NoBuckets digital day of giving. We’re looking forward to putting the power of our team members across Limerick, Cork and Dublin behind the campaign and I hope the country comes together to support this really worthy cause.”

Some of the biggest names in Ireland are kindly donating some of their time this week to support the campaign, including (but not limited to) Hector, Amy Huberman, Richie Sadlier and Alison Spittle, and will post on social media throughout the week asking for support. All money raised will go directly towards Barnardos vital work in communities across Ireland. For more information go to www.barnardos.ie.