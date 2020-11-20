Waterford gardaí issue warning about Secret Santa Christmas scam

Gardaí are warning about a scam targeting the public on social media.

"The Secret Santa Gift Exchange or Secret Sister scam promises huge returns from a modest investment of €10," a garda spokesperson warns.

"The scheme promises that you will receive up to 36 gifts. It sounds too good to be true and it certainly is not true.

"This is a pyramid scheme and can really only benefit those on the top. Pyramid schemes are illegal in Ireland as they are a breach of Section 65 of the Consumer Protection Act 2007. It is an offence to establish, operate, promote or knowingly take part.