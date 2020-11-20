Membership for spectacular Waterford Mount Congreve Gardens has opened

2021 membership has just opened for the spectacular Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford.

Families and individuals can now purchase a 2021 membership to the stunning 70-acre gardens.

With membership, visitors can enjoy meandering through the gorgeous woodland gardens with 16km of winding pathways, a four-acre walled garden and hidden follies.

“We are delighted to launch our 2021 membership packages for Mount Congreve Gardens. We know that locals and visitors alike got such great joy from days out at Mount Congreve this year and a membership to visit this beautiful place makes the most ideal Christmas gift," says estate manager Ray Sinnot.

Mount Congreve boasts one of the largest private collection of plants in the world. Described as 'a world of gardens’, the entire collection features plants from every continent, home to one of the largest collection of plants in Ireland.

The expanse of mass planting ensures there is always new colour, flora and fauna so no visit to Mount Congreve Gardens is ever the same. The entire collection consists of thousands of different trees and shrubs plant climbers and flowers.

All individual adult members can enjoy unlimited access to the stunning Mount Congreve Gardens and walkways during normal opening hours throughout 2021, and can also take along one guest for complimentary access for each visit during normal opening hours. All family membership holders can enjoy complimentary access to the gardens for two adults and two children under 16 during normal opening hours, excluding events.

Individual membership is €70 and family membership for two adults and wo children up to the age of 16 is €100. See www.mountcongreve.com.