Waterford gardaí the victims of assaults during Covid-19 lockdown

Waterford gardaí have been the victims of assaults during the Covid-19 second lockdown.

Gardaí attended a scene of a dispute between two males at house in Waterford City, where man in his 20s assaulted a member of the force, who received non-life threatening injuries. The man was arrested and conveyed to Waterford Garda Station.

Gardaí were also called to an incident in Ferrybank, where a man in his 20s assaulted a member of force. He was arrested and conveyed to Waterford Garda Station, before later appearing at Waterford District Court.