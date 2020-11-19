Waterford company lands Aldi contract ahead of busy Christmas period

A Waterford company has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 144 stores over the Christmas period.

Metalman Brewing Co. at the Tycor Business Centre, Waterford City has successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi Festive programme.

The company's Metalman Pale Ale, which retails at €2.50 per 330ml, is currently on sale at Aldi while stocks last.

“To have our product recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic," said Metalman's Gráinne Walsh.

Grow with Aldi Festive was launched back in August, and Aldi put the call out to small and medium suppliers across Ireland to get in touch if they would like to see their products on the shelves over the Christmas period.

"Grow with Aldi Festive provides huge exposure for our brand and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before and all during the busiest shopping period of the year," Gráinne added.