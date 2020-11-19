Waterford school's students up their game in digital technology this semester

Presentation Secondary School in Waterford City has been embracing innovation and technology this semester.

This has been particularly evident with the Waterford school’s transition year students, who have really been engaging in online activities.

Over the past couple of weeks, all transition year students attended a digital marketing workshop delivered by Fiona Mallon from Waterford/Wexford ETB, where they learned how to go about creating a digital marketing strategy. This skill set is more important now than ever, and will create a new dimension for the girls’ Student Enterprise projects,” a spokesperson for the school said.

“They also took part in Zoom workshops delivered by Customer Service Ireland, learning all about customer care, and were fortunate to have been chosen to pilot the online version of the Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) Financing Your Future programme, also delivered using Zoom. This valuable programme, taught by local JAI coordinator Helen Halpin, explored the link between education, careers and income, and really brought the world of work into the classroom with budgets, interactive discussions and team games," the school spokesperson added.