Waterford teacher stars in new TV dating show

A Waterford man features in TG4's Grá Faoi Ghlas, a brand-new dating format for couples who are already together.

Shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, this is a brand-new entertainment format devised and produced for couples going through the highs and lows of the crisis.

It is narrated by RTÉ 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott, who gives the lowdown to the audience on the reality of lockdown for couples.

Taking part in the second episode on November 25 are Aodán Ó Ceallaigh (35) and Ciara McBride (37), who live in Drumcondra with their 15-month-old son Ferdia. They are both national school teachers and very musical.

Aodán comes from a big sean-nós singing family based in An Rinn, Waterford. There are about 10 musicians in Ciara’s family, who regularly play in the seisiúin ceoil in the Cobblestone in Smithfield, Dublin.

Ciara is originally from Marino, Dublin. They met five years ago and are married three years. Before the Covid-19 lockdown, they travelled a lot including to the Caribbean, walked all of the Camino de Santiago and went interrailing through Europe.

Each week Grá Faoi Ghlas features two couples, who come from Dingle to Donore and Letterkenny to Lixnaw, stopping off in Connemara, Dublin, Waterford and Cork along the way.

Couples suffering, enduring and loving lockdown together must answer a series of progressively awkward questions that they would rather not deal with in normal circumstances. What will your partner say when asked the most intimate questions about your relationship? Worse still, what will your in-laws or best friends say about you two? For some it probably doesn’t bear thinking about.

The next episode of Grá Faoi Ghlas will air on TG4 on November 25 at 8.30pm.