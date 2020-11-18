Waterford woman tops national accounting exam charts

A County Waterford accounting professional who returned to Ireland after working in India has enhanced her career prospects through obtaining one of the top exams marks in the country.

Dungarvan's Michelle Spratt completed the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma with flying colours after voluntary cross-cultural communications work on the Indian sub-continent.

The accounting qualification is recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding career in the profession.

Her work in India ranged from cleaning and painting to receptionist and payroll clerk.

After hearing about the course from a colleague, Michelle completed the first year of the two-year Diploma at Dungarvan College, and moved her studies online for the second year.

“The diploma is practical and empowering, a brilliant option for mature learners like me,” said Michelle.

“Learning online suited my needs perfectly, more so than I could ever imagine. It allowed me organise lectures, studies and revision as I wanted, and saved me time by not having to travel to classes," she said.

“It is very flexible - you can fit it in around your life. The academic year flies by - in no way is it a slog. I would recommend it to anyone - it’s within anyone’s grasp," she added.

