WARNING: Major Waterford supermarket recalls popular meat over infection fears

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for packs of Tesco's Spicy Chorizo Slices due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The alert was issued Wednesday by the FSAI. It applies specifically to Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g packs, originating in the United Kingdom, with a best before date of December 19, 2020.

"Tesco Ireland is recalling the above batch of its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

Nature Of Danger

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in all Tesco stores.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.