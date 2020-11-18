Appeal issued to Waterford public following rise in Covid-10 cases

The HSE, Waterford City and County Council, and the gardaí are appealing to people locally to redouble their efforts to drive down transmissions of Covid-19.

The three principal response agencies have expressed their concern at the substantial rise in figures of confirmed cases in County Waterford recorded by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NEPHT) over recent days.

AS on November 15, Waterford's total number of Covid-19 cases reached 914.

The HSE, the local authority and the gardaí say the vast majority of the public in city and county areas have been brilliant throughout Level 5 restrictions and at other stages of pandemic management. The three agencies acknowledge the huge sacrifices that have been made by individuals, families and communities in County Waterford, and have reiterated the message that if people apply the basics that such actions to suppress the virus can and will work.

"Since the declaration of the pandemic in March of this year, in general, Waterford and the South East region has excelled in efforts to maintain low levels of Covid-19 transmission," a joint statement reads.

The HSE, Waterford City and County Council, and the gardaí say the increase of recent days can be reversed, as has happened previously, and that things can return to moving in the right direction for the remainder of the current phase of pandemic management.

The HSE, Waterford City and County Council, and the gardaí, in reminding the public to comply with Level 5 restrictions, are once more highlighting the message that “it’s in our hands” via the continued practice of the following basics: