Driving ban for young South East IT professional caught over the limit

A young Tipperary man has received a two-year driving ban for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Conor Maher of Magoury, Drangan, Thurles, Tipperary was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol such that, within three hours after driving, he exceeded 22 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on September 19 last a garda colleague noticed Mr Maher driving with no lights on at Kickham Street, Clonmel.

When Mr Maher was breathalysed, he returned a test of 64 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence solicitor James Reilly said his client was socialising with friends and made the “poor decision” to drive across town to a friend’s house to sleep it off.

The 24-year-old, who works in IT, fully cooperated with gardaí and understands that there is no leeway with the driving disqualification which will ensue, the solicitor said.

He said Mr Maher seeks a postponement of the disqualification until January 14 next so that he can make the necessary arrangements for transport.

Imposing the driving ban, Judge Terence Finn agreed to the postponement until that date.