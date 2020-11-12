Waterford gardaí preparing file for DPP following mass gathering at house
Gardaí dispersed a large group of people from a Waterford City housing estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Gardaí were on patrol in the Templar’s Hall area of Waterford City when they observed the large gathering at house around 1am.
Gardaí are investigating the incident for potential breach of Covid-19 regulations and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
