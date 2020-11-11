Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, November 11

Maeve Ryan (née Kiely)

Willow Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford

Maeve's requiem Mass will take place on Friday in St Paul's Church, Lisduggan, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Maeve's funeral cortège will be passing her house on the way to St Paul's Church at 9.40am, walking from the bank on Church Road.

John O'Neill

Pinegrove, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place at James Falconer's Funeral Home on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in John’s Hill Cemetery, John’s Hill, Waterford.

Nora O'Brien (née Ahern)

Garage House, Barrack Street, Tallow, Waterford / Youghal, Cork

Nora's duneral will take place on Thursday at 2pm in the Church of Immaculate Conception Tallow.

Mary Norris (née Fleming)

Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue / Kilmacow, Kilkenny

Mary's removal will take place on Thursday, walking from her home at 9.45am to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Monica (Mona) Loomis (née Fitzpatrick)

Bollahalla, Newcastle, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Mercy, Enoch, Edmonton, Canada, with burial to follow at St Albert Catholic Cemetery, Edmonton.