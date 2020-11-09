Retiring Waterford teachers leave behind 'great legacies, fond memories and friends'
Recent Presentation Waterford retirees Seán McCarthy and Paddy Clancy
Two science teachers bid farewell to Presentation Secondary School Waterford earlier last month.
Staff and students gathered in the school car park to celebrate the retirements of Seán McCarthy and Paddy Clancy.
"We wished them health and happiness in their retirements. Having been the stalwarts of our school for many years, they leave behind great legacies, fond memories and friends, a Presentation Waterford spokesperson said.
