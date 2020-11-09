Waterford company 'delighted' to be shortlisted for national awards

Ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agri-business specialist professional services firm, has been shortlisted in six categories for the upcoming online Irish Accountancy Awards 2020.

The awards recognise excellence in the accountancy profession in Ireland and celebrate firms and individuals who have provided the highest quality of service and value to their clients.

Ifac has over 30 offices around the country including an office in Dungarvan.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Irish Accountancy Awards 2020 for Large Practice of the Year, Advisory Team of the Year, and Best use of Technology, as well as for some of the individual accountant categories. It is great to be recognised for providing a quality service," said Eoghan Drea, partner at ifac’s Dungarvan office.

“Ifac has been at the heart of agriculture and food since 1975, providing specialist advice to the farming, food and agri-business community. We are one of Ireland’s top ten professional services firms employing over 400 people locally, and offering a full range of financial services to support our clients’ business needs. Congratulations to all the 2020 finalists," he added.

The winners of the 2020 Irish Accountancy Awards will be revealed online on November 18.