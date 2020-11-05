Check your tickets! Waterford lotto player wins €1 million in Wednesday's draw

A lucky lotto player in County Waterford has won €1 million in last night’s (Wednesday, November 4) Lotto Plus 1 draw.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it will reveal the name of the winning store this Friday.

“It’s good news for anyone in Waterford who bought a ticket for last night’s Lotto draw. This means that the National Lottery has made two millionaires in the past 24 hours, after another €1 million prize was won in Dublin on Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw. With our Fortnight of Fortunes event, we promised to make at least five new millionaires by November 13 – well now we know we’ll have at least six," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

"As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in. If you are the lucky ticketholder, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The National Lottery has also encouraged EuroMillions players in Deansrath in Dublin 22 to check their tickets after it confirmed the store where Tuesday’s €1 million EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle was won.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Mace store in the Deansrath Shopping Centre, which is situated on the outskirts of Clondalkin.

The Ireland Only Raffle winning raffle code, which is worth €1,005,000 to the lucky Dubliner, is I-JXB-69364.