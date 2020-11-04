Man before court for stealing candle, gin and ladies briefs from South East supermarket

A man who pleaded guilty to stealing items from a local supermarket was fined and received a suspended sentence at a recent sitting of Clonmel District Court.

Lee McCarthy with an address in Passage West, Cork stole items including a candle (€5), a pair of ladies briefs (€3), a men’s t-shirt (€5), a pair of sunglasses (€18) and a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin (€28.50) from Dunnes Stores at the Oakville Shopping Centre, Clonmel on May 21 last.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that compensation has since been paid in full.

McCarthy has 56 previous convictions, which include 12 for theft offences, and previously received a four-month suspended sentence in Cork

Defence solicitor James Reilly said his client’s last conviction was in 2018. Up until this point he had suffered from drug addiction and had completed a three-month addiction course.

The solicitor said his client was under the influence of alcohol, has a “foggy recollection” of the offence at Dunnes Stores and describes it as a “stupid mistake”.

Mr McCarthy was visiting a friend in Clonmel on the date of the offence.

Mr McCarthy has moved in with and is caring for his mother, who has depression. He thought this sort of thing was behind him, the solicitor said.

The 36-year-old has an acquired brain injury and is on a disability allowance.

Judge Terence Finn fined Mr McCarthy €300 and imposed a six-month sentence suspended for two years.