Funding boost will make a 'real difference' to three Waterford communities

Funding of almost €150,000 has been granted to three rural Waterford communities under the 2020 CLÁR scheme.

Kilrossanty Community Group and Clashmore National School/Clashmore Tidy Towns both were awarded €49,500 for footpaths and public lighting, while Knockanore School and Community Group will also receive €49,500 for a traffic calming scheme.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline. The programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of coordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.

“The projects announced will help to improve safety around schools and community facilities, and I know they will warmly welcomed in these three vibrant communities," said Waterford's Senator John Cummins.

“I would like to compliment the community groups in these areas who have worked extensively on these applications in conjunction with Waterford City and County Council, and I hope that work will be able to commence on these projects without delay," he added.

Minister Mary Butler also welcomed the funding. “All of these projects will make a real and tangible difference to these communities. Rural development and support for rural projects has been a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government and I am delighted to see delivery on this again today through increased CLÁR funding,” concluded Minister Butler.