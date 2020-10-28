Gardaí call for end to social media speculation as three bodies are found in Dublin

Gardaí have called for an end to social media speculation on the case of three bodies discovered at a house in Ballinteer, Co Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí from Dundrum Garda Station responded to a call at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer shortly before midday and on arrival discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old female and two children, an 11-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

Garda have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the unexplained deaths of all three persons.

The house has been designated a crime scene, the services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested and the scene will undergo a technical examination.

The State pathologist has also been informed and will attend the scene.

"Investigating Gardaí are aware of comments circulating on some social media platforms. These comments are uninformed and unhelpful to the criminal investigation. An Garda Síochána appeals to members of the public NOT to circulate this social media speculation," a statement read.