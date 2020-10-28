Waterford company lands €1.2 million contract with Aldi Ireland

Aldi Ireland has agreed a new 12-month contract worth €1.2 million with Waterford-based Glorious Sushi.

The new contract will see the company create and produce a new own-label sushi range for Aldi.

From February 2021, customers will be able to pick up Aldi’s own-label Tasty to Go sushi across all its 144 stores nationwide.

Aldi began working with Glorious Sushi five years ago and currently stocks its branded Fresh Sushi Selection in all Aldi stores nationwide. The new contract will see Glorious Sushi increase the volume of handmade Irish sushi supplied to Aldi by 20% year-on-year. Glorious Sushi has hired four new employees to fulfil the contract, adding to its team of 13 staff.

Established in Tramore in 2011 by Tetyana Zhemerdyey, Glorious Sushi supplies the market with nutritious handmade Irish sushi. It has achieved multiple national and international food industry awards for its taste and quality.

“Glorious Sushi’s products have been a fantastic hit with our shoppers looking for a healthy and tasty lunch option. They have created an exciting new own-label range of sushi for our 144 stores that will launch next February. Aldi is always on the look out for innovative, great tasting Irish-made products to add to the hundreds we already stock," says Aldi group buying director John Curtin.

Glorious Sushi founder Tetyana Zhemerdyey adds: “This new contract with Aldi is a huge boost for our business, particularly at such a challenging time for many small food and drink producers in Ireland. It has let us take on new staff and given us the security to invest in our facilities, improving our production line and storage.”

Glorious Sushi founder Tetyana Zhemerdyey