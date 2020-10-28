Demand for Waterford Food Bank service more than doubles

Waterford Food Bank is asking companies, organisations and social clubs to consider helping the food bank this Christmas.

With demand for the service more than doubling in the past eight months, Waterford Food Bank is now supplying basic food to over 1,100 people per week in the Waterford area.

"This last year has been unlike any other. Covid-19 has challenged us and we are grateful for the wonderful support we have received from individuals, suppliers, funders and sponsors. Your generosity truly makes a difference," a Waterford Food Bank spokesperson says.

"We welcome any organisations, businesses or individuals who would like to contribute to make someone’s Christmas a bit brighter.

"We are seeking sponsorship of seasonal items for our food parcels, such as turkeys, hams, puddings and mince pies. We also need supplies of tea and coffee. Please email foodbank@wap.ie for more details."